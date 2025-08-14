Tyson Fury and wife Paris marry for third time in south of France ceremony

Tyson Fury and wife Paris have married for the third time in a luxurious ceremony in the south of France.

The couple wed at the Saint-Martin-Saint-Augustin Church in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region this week.

They were joined by their children Venezuela, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, eight, Valencia, seven, Prince Adonis Amaziah, six, Athena, three, and Prince Rico, 22-months.

The boxer shared a video of their first wedding dance to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” on his Instagram page on Wednesday (13 August).