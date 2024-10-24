Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris suffered miscarriage the day before his fight with Usyk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tyson Fury has revealed his wife Paris suffered a miscarriage in May, one day before he lost his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

The British professional boxer, 36, opened up about his family while speaking to journalists in London on October 23, ahead of the Usyk v Fury rematch press conference. When asked if he was planning on having any more children, he said: “Never say never. I only have seven.”

He then revealed that his wife suffered a miscarriage the day before he lost the WBC world heavyweight title to Usyk in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Fury shared that Paris was six months pregnant, as he detailed his wife’s harrowing experience.

“The one that she was having, she lost that on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty s****y,” he explained. “She was six months pregnant. It’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning – you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country. To go through that on your own isn’t good.”

Fury explained how difficult it was that he “could not be there” for his wife when the miscarriage happened, since he was in Saudi Arabia.

“I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it’s hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time,” he continued. “When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem. She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure.”

According to the athlete, when his wife turned down the opportunity to fly to Saudi Arabia in May, this furthered his suspicion that something was wrong. However, she hadn’t told him about the miscarriage at the time.

Tyson Fury and wife Paris at the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“Turki Alalshikh (chairman of Saudi’s General Entertainment Authority) offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said she could bring the doctor with her,” he added. “She said she couldn’t come. I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me, but she wouldn’t. So I knew, I knew, I knew there was a problem.

He continued: “I said to my brother, ‘She’s lost that baby’. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back, I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she had kept it to herself.”

However, Fury made it clear that if he’d known about his wife’s miscarriage during the fight, it wouldn’t have affected his performance.

“It’s not an excuse – hell no. I am a man of honor. I do what I have to do when I am in there,” he said. “I don’t think about that sort of stuff when I am in that fight. Nothing outside the ring matters, there is no emotion. You think about all that stuff afterwards.”

Although he explained that his wife has “had miscarriages before” her most recent pregnancy loss, he’s still not sure if they’ll have more children.

“Will we have any more kids? I don’t know if she’s back to normal from that, it was only a few months ago,” he said. “It takes a lot of getting over. But no more of this morbid stuff now because I’ll break down in tears.”

Fury and his wife are parents to seven children: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, Athena, two, and Prince Rico, one.

Fury and Usyk will meet again on December 21, but without the IBF belt at stake, since the Ukranian boxer chose to relinquish it rather than make a mandatory defense. Daniel Dubois is now the IBF champion.

Additional reporting from PA