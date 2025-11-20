Sara Cox became visibly emotional as she vowed to finish her record-breaking challenge for Children in Need.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ completed the Great Northern Marathon Challenge, which involved running 135 miles over the course of five days.

Ahead of her final run with Pudsey on her back, she sobbed as she listened the story of Madi, a young girl who lost her brother to a rare brain condition.

She said: “If you are lucky enough to be blessed with healthy children and lucky enough to feel like you’re children are happy and healthy, we are so blessed.”

“I’m going to run for Madi today”, she declared.