Prince Harry will meet King Charles on UK visit, says former royal butler

Prince Harry will meet his father King Charles on his UK visit, former royal butler Paul Burrell has said.

Mr Burrell, who also served as Queen Elizabeth II’s footman, said he expects the King and his son to meet in private at Clarence House during the Duke of Sussex’s latest visit to the UK.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday (10 September), Mr Burrell said: “Both are here, the King has time to see him.

“It will be in private at Clarence House and there will be no press.

“They need to get together to bash this out. He wants to see his son, he wants to see is grandchildren, yes it will happen.”