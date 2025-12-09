Huge golden retriever meet-up set to break world record

More than 2,000 golden retrievers took over a park in Buenos Aires in a bid to set a new world record for the largest meet-up of the breed.

The gathering, organised by influencer Fausto Duperré on Monday (7 December), urged followers to join in an attempt to beat the current record of 1,685, previously set after an event in Vancouver, Canada.

Owners arrived with leads and water, while donations of pet food added a charitable element to the lively scene.

Organisers of the meet-up in Argentina say 2,397 dogs had been counted, though the total has not yet been independently verified.