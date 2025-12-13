The Independent has braved below-freezing temperatures to visit iconic New York City filming locations featured in a few beloved Christmas movies.

The three movies to guess from are: 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” directed by George Seaton, 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” directed by Chris Columbus, and 2003’s Elf directed by Jon Favreau.

All of the locations we journeyed to can be found in Manhattan, and most are very accessible to the public — retrace the steps of your favorite holiday heroes and see how far your movie knowledge extends.