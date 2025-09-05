Dermot O’Leary suffered an unfortunate injury at the hands, or feet of his co-star Alison Hammond live on This Morning.

The presenters were showing off their best moves during one of their signature post-break dances on Friday (5 September), when things took a turn for the worse.

Dancing to Chesney Hawke’s The One and Only, Hammond accidentally stepped on O’Leary’s foot, causing him to bend over in pain and cry: “Ow! Oh man!”

A shocked Hammond apologised for hurting him, as O’Leary shouted: “Just look at those heels!”

“I am so sorry, and I have put on a bit of timber this summer, I've been eating a few patties in Jamaica, a bit of rice and peas,” she laughed, as O’Leary told her: “Oh man, that was unforgiving”.