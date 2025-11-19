Wicked: For Good directorJon M. Chu has admitted the iconic pairing of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo almost didn't happen.

The two actors, who play Glinda and Elphaba respectively, have stolen the headlines with their on-screen chemistry, charismatic interviews, and over-the-top reactions, which have turned into viral internet memes.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Monday (17 November), Mr Chu said: "We had paired them with different actors because I didn’t think those two would pair up.”

Wicked: For Good is available to watch in UK cinemas from 21 November.