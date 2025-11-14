Fans applaud Cynthia Erivo for protecting Ariana Grande after fan jumps barricade at Wicked premiere
- Cynthia Erivo is being applauded for instinctively defending co-star Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.
- A viral video shows Erivo, 38, immediately stepping between Grande, 32, and a man who jumped over a barricade to grab the singer, pushing him away before security intervened.
- Fans have praised Erivo's quick actions but have also criticized the security guards for their slow response to the incident.
- The man involved, Johnson Wen, is notorious for similar disruptive behavior at celebrity events and was previously arrested for rushing the stage at a Katy Perry concert.
- Wen later posted on Instagram bragging about the confrontation, leading to widespread condemnation from other users, who called his actions an assault.