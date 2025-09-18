Listen to what Jimmy Kimmel said about Charlie Kirk on live TV before show suspension

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been suspended "indefinitely" after the host made comments about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

The conservative activist was fatally shot while speaking at a university in Utah last week.

Kimmel said on his show on Monday, 15 September: "We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it.”

An ABC spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that the show will be “pre-empted indefinitely.”