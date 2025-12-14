Alan Carr has issued a stern warning to the faithfuls and traitors set to take part in the upcoming series of The Traitors.

In a first look at the fourth series of the BBC show, which premieres on January 1, 2026, the comedian – who won the celebrity edition – donned his iconic green hood and picked up his lantern as he walked round the Scottish castle.

“Dear new Traitors, look after the place, won’t you? Because you’ll never guess what Claudia’s got planned this time,” he said, before wishing them luck with a menacing laugh.