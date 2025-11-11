Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell paid an emotional tribute to the show as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The Australian dancer, who met partner Joe Sugg when they were paired together on Strictly back in 2018, reflected on her nine years on the show, when she appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday (10 November).

Buswell, who is due to give birth to a baby boy early next year, said: “Strictly has changed my life.

“To be the first dancer performing live on Strictly pregnant is really empowering.

“It’s quite cool I will be able to say to my future son that I danced with in my tummy on there.”