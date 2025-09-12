Strictly 2025 ones to watch revealed by Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse has disclosed which celebrity on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is a dark horse.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (12 September), the dancer, who has won the BBC show twice, revealed who she thinks will be good “just by their look”.

The 35-year-old said she believes Love Island winner Dani Dyer will be a “silent horse” in the competition. “She’s so sweet and then she’s gonna come out and give us a wicked paso doble and shock us all.”

Mabuse also highlighted “full of personality” Gladiators star Nitro and “popular” reality TV star Vicky Pattison as ones to watch.