Jamie Campbell Bower made a surprise cameo in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway on Friday night (19 December).

The actor, who originated the role of Henry Creel/Vecna in the hit Netflix series, delighted the audience at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

Campbell Bower, who made his Broadway debut as Henry, was visibly moved during the curtain call as Louis McCartney paid tribute to him.

The Stranger Things TV show's fifth season is being released in three parts, with Volume One already streaming.

Volume Two will be released on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve in the US. In the UK, Volume Two will be released on 26 December, and the finale on New Year's Day.