Sam Smith reveals they had liposuction at just 13 after being bullied at school

Sam Smith has revealed that they had liposuction on their chest when they were 13 due to relentless bullying about their weight.

Appearing on the Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast on Wednesday (5 November), the singer said their weight was the “hardest thing” to deal with when growing up.

They said that their chest was a particular point of insecurity, revealing that they “couldn’t go swimming and getting changed in the locker room was hell”.

After undergoing the procedure, Smith explained that they had to wear a bandage to protect their healing chest for a month.