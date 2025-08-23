Major Hollywood star joins The Kooks on Reading stage in last-minute surprise

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson joined The Kooks on stage at Reading Festival for a surprise performance on Friday, 22 August.

The Australian actor, 45, said the rendition of Coolio's "Gangsta’s Paradise," was planned only 12 hours in advance.

Wilson's performance has gone viral. She explained she did not want to “butcher” one of their songs so did a cover instead.

"The Kooks are super popular in Australia, where I’m from, and they said they were open to a collab. Because we only worked this out 12 hours in advance, I didn’t want to butcher one of their songs," Wilson said.

The Kooks described the collaboration as "truly unforgettable."