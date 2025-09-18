Ozzy Osbourne reflects on ‘great life’ in emotional documentary trailer

Ozzy Osbourne reflects on his life in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about the final six years of the Black Sabbath frontman’s life.

In a teaser for Ozzy: No Escape From Now, released on Wednesday (17 September), the Osbourne family discuss the fall that the musician suffered in 2019 which led to him cancelling his two-year farewell tour.

Wife Sharon said that his “biggest regret is that he never said goodbye to his fans”, but as he recovered, he got back in the studio to create more music, which he described as being “the best medicine I’ve ever had.”

“If my life is coming to an end I really can’t complain, I’ve had a great life.”

The Paramount+ documentary will be released on 7 October.