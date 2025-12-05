Sir Michael Caine made a rare public appearance with his grandchildren as he accepted an honour from Vin Diesel at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday, 4 December.

The Oscar-winning actor, 92, received a rapturous standing ovation as he arrived on stage.

Diesel, who had earlier wheeled Sir Michael onto the red carpet before they posed for photographs, presented him with an honorary award. The pair worked together on The Last Witch Hunter in 2015.

Reflecting on his seven-decade-long career and his family, Sir Michael said: "I’ve been married for 52 years. I have loads of photographs but none are of any of the movies I am in, it’s just family, because that’s my life.”