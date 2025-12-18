Jason Donovan says his connection with Kylie Minogue was ‘on another level’

Jason Donovan has opened up on his relationship with Kylie Minogue, saying that their connection was “on another level”.

The pair dated for three years from 1986, when they were playing love interests Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in Australian soap Neighbours. After they left the show, the couple duetted on “Especially for You”, which hit number one in the UK Charts in 1988.

Reflecting on the relationship on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast on Wednesday (17 December), the singer said that he loved Kylie and was “heartbroken” when they broke up.

He viewed their highly publicised relationship as being “owned by the world” and said it was “tough” when Kylie moved on with Michael Hutchence, lead singer of Australian band INXS.