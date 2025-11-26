Judi Dench can no longer watch television or read due to worsening eye condition

Judi Dench has opened up on her sight loss, revealing that she “can’t recognise anybody”.

Speaking to ITV on Tuesday (25 November) alongside her long-term friend and fellow thespian Ian McKellen, the actor opened up on her age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects her eyesight.

She revealed that she “can’t see anymore”, and can no longer watch television or read.

McKellen, who starred in Macbeth with Dench 50 years ago, then joked if she goes up to “total strangers and say ‘lovely to see you again’”, to which she laughed: “Sometimes!”