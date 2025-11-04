Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked cast mates have congratulated the star on winning People’s Sexiest Man Alive award.

The 37-year-old, who said he was “flattered” by the win, was cheered on by his co-stars, who all wore t-shirts and jumpers with modeling photos of the star on.

Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard, said Bailey is the “sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, the universe, and any multiverse”.

Ariana Grande said that he was “the most beautiful and brilliant inside as well”, whilst Cynthia Erivo said that she “has known all along”.