Jennifer Lawrence reveals she once fed Robert Pattinson food from the bin

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she once served Robert Pattinson a meal from her bin.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (17 October), the Oscar-winning actor said that she invited her Die My Lover co-star over to her house in Los Angeles whilst she was having a movie night with her friends.

She said that Pattinson, who she described as “one of the girls”, arrived and immediately asks if she has any food.

“I do have food, but it's in the trash,” she told Norton. “And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can.”

She said the actor ate the food, and when he was told it came from the bin after asking for more, he replied: “Oh, I don’t mind” and went for seconds.