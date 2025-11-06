Jade Thirlwall praises Lily Allen’s new album: ‘She always has something to say’

Jade Thirlwall was full of praise for Lily Allen’s headline-grabbing new album, West End Girl, at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2025.

Thirlwall, who released her first solo album in September, received the Musician Award for 2025 on Thursday evening (7 November).

She revealed Allen had been “very supportive” of her solo career and praised her fellow musician’s new music.

“I love that she's kind of tapped into who she was back when her last record was released, but like the newer version,” she said.

“Obviously, she's always got something to say and she says it well.”

Allen’s latest album made headlines after delving into the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.