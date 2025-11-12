Watch how Jacob Elordi transforms into Frankenstein’s monster in 10-hour makeover

Watch as Jacob Elordi undergoes a gruelling 10-hour makeover to transform into The Creature for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

A time lapse video of the makeup and effects process has been released by Netflix, and it shows the actor reading books, scrolling on his phone and playing games to pass the time as he sits in the makeup chair.

The process involved 42 separate prosthetics, and Elordi had to undergo the full transformation about 20 times. Prosthetics artist Mike Hill said he “never complained once.”

Elordi said: “From the moment I got into the makeup trailer [the performance] began, and it was alive.”