I’m A Celebrity ‘s Ruby Wax has revealed that Donald Trump called her the “most obnoxious person” after she laughed when the billionaire businessman said that he wanted to be president.

Recalling the encounter, which took place more than 25 years ago, the 72-year-old said she “thought he was cracking a joke” during their interview for her BBC series Ruby’s American Pie.

She described the exchange as her “most embarrassing moment”, stating that Mr Trump became hostile and “looked at me with hatred”.

After she asked a follow-up question, he told her she was “the most obnoxious person I have ever met”.