I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams has shared the emotional moment she was reunited with her three children following her stint in the Australian jungle.

The 40-year-old arrived back in the UK on Tuesday (9 December) and was greeted at the airport by her husband Spencer Matthews.

In a video posted to Instagram, the television presenter surprised her seven-year-old son Theo when she kissed him on the cheek after her husband told him to close his eyes.

When he opened them he excitedly scraped, before his mother scooped him up into a hug.

Williams was then also reunited with her five-year-old daughter Gigi and three-year-old son Otto.