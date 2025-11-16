Kelly Brook and Aitch jump out of helicopter as I’m a Celeb 2025 takes off

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! got off to a flying start as model Kelly Brook and rapper Aitch parachuted out of a helicopter.

The show returned to our screens for another year on Sunday night (November 16) with other famous faces, including former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax also featuring.

Aitch and Kelly Brook were the first to jump from their helicopters, with the rapper calling it one of the best things he's ever done.

Kelly Brook’s reaction was altogether different. “Honestly, I could vomit,” the 45-year-old model and actress said.