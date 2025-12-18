Helena Bonham Carter shares real reason she never married Tim Burton

Helena Bonham Carter has revealed the reason that she never married long-term partner Tim Burton.

The actor and director met on set in 2000 and went on to collaborate on eight films. They had two children together, Billy Raymond and Nell, before separating in 2014.

Appearing on the Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud podcast on Wednesday (17 December), the 59-year-old said they never tied the knot as “I honestly can’t make that promise”.

“I just don’t think it’s a healthy one”, she admitted, before adding that her ADHD would make organising a wedding a challenge. “I’d be so flipping obsessive every single choice”, she said.