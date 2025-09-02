Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus during her appearance on Loose Women.

The actress appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (2 September) to promote her new show Inheritance, when panellists Kelly Brook, Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan and Sunetra Sarker grilled her about her relationship with the country singer.

After carefully taking a sip of her drink on set, the 60-year-old said: “I think timing is everything.

“Prior to that I was a single mum and I took that really seriously so there wasn't really anything after I split up with my last boyfriend which was Shane [Warne].”

She also revealed why the couple decided to go public with their relationship.