Demi Lovato joins ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas on stage for ‘Camp Rock’ revival

Demi Lovato reunited with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas onstage for a Camp Rock revival.

The 32-year-old singer delighted fans when she joined the Jonas Brothers, formed of siblings Joe, Nick, and Kevin, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday (9 August) for a surprise performance.

Lovato and Joe, who played onscreen love interests as well as having a short-lived relationship in 2010 off-screen, sang two of the Disney movie’s biggest hits, “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”.

Joe then told the crowd they hadn't performed the track for “almost 10 years”, with Lovato insisting it “might have been longer”.