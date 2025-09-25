Livia Firth, the ex-wife of Colin Firth, has handed back her MBE as she hit out at King Charles for “appeasing” Donald Trump with last week’s state visit.

The 56-year-old activist tore up the certificate that she gained through services to sustainable fashion, in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (24 September), saying that she is “shredding her honour and returning it to the sender”.

In a letter to the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, she said that despite once respecting Charles for his “decades [of] battling on behalf of social and environmental justice”, the presidential state visit made her question the monarch’s values.

Describing Mr Trump as a “horrible excuse for a human”, she said that she cannot get over the “way he was appeased and honoured and legitimised”.