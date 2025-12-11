The winners of Celebrity Race Across the World have been revealed.

Roman Kemp and his sister, Harleymoon Kemp, were the first to cross the finish line at the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia in the final episode on Thursday (11 December).

The star-studded version of the popular BBC reality series also featured broadcaster Anita Rani and father Bal, actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother Jackie, and fiancées Molly Rainford and Tyler West.

The Kemp siblings took the top spot, beating Rainford and West by two minutes, following a 33-day and 5,900km (3,600-mile) trek through Central America.