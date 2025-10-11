Moment Billie Eilish yanked as she greets fans at barricade

Billie Eilish was violently pulled into the crowd while greeting fans at the barricade during her concert in Miami on Thursday, 9 October.

The singer was performing "Everything I Wanted" when she was yanked into the crowd.

Security stepped in to free her, pushing a crowd member away before Eilish continued away.

Fans can be heard screaming "Oh my God!" as the incident unfolded.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the Miami Police Department said: “The person was ejected from the Kaseya Center. That was all.”