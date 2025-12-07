Balvinder Sopal wants Strictly Come Dancing engraved on her gravestone

Balvinder Sopal has joked she wants Strictly Come Dancing engraved on her gravestone.

The Eastenders actor, who is partnered with professional dancer Julian Caillon, spoke exclusively to The Independent about her time on the show.

She said: “I don’t think I could have asked for anything more. It’s just been an absolute magical, beautiful journey.

“I will tell everybody. It will be on my grave.”

The pair have now won five dance offs, beating the record previously held by singer Jamelia, who was eventually eliminated in her fifth dance-off back in 2015.