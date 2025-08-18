Roy Keane and Micah Richards in heated clash over Man United's Altay Bayindir

Roy Keane and Micah Richards heatedly clashed over Altay Bayindir’s culpability for Arsenal’s winner against Manchester United.

The United keeper was unable to deal with a first-half corner under pressure from William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori nodded in on the line at the far post for what proved to be the only goal of the game on Sunday (18 August).

Former United midfielder Keane had no sympathy for the Turk as he discussed the match with fellow Sky Sports pundits.

Keane said: “He has to come with violence, he’s got to be aggressive, he’s got to be almost saying to players, ‘Come in here, I’m happy to deal with it’.”

Fellow pundit Richards did not agree with Keane and a heated row followed.