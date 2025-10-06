This is the hilarious moment Martin Brundle mistakenly approached Lewis Capaldi’s brother, thinking he was talking to the singer at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The former racing driver turned Sky Sports commentator turned to the singer’s brother during a live broadcast on Sunday (5 October), and said: “Lewis, wonderful to see you.”

Brundle was quickly set straight when he replied: “I’m his brother.”

The singer then appeared behind his brother laughing, before telling Brundle: “Nice to meet you, I’m a big fan.”