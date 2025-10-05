Watch: Minute silence held for Manchester synagogue attack victims at Old Trafford

A minute’s silence was held ahead of a Manchester United game at Old Trafford to honour the victims from Thursday’s (2 October) synagogue attack.

On Saturday (4 October) the pitch fell silent as players and spectators participated in the tribute for Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed a car into the place of worship before leaving the vehicle and stabbing people.

Shamie was then fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police officers.

Four other people were injured in the attack, with three of them sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The players on both teams also wore black armbands as a mark of respect, with Manchester players having #ACityUnited written on them.