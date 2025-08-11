Moment woman hugs her husband’s killer in court after hit-and-run guilty verdict

Court cameras captured the extraordinary moment that a widow hugs her husband’s hit-and-run killer in court.

Regina Johnson, who was married to her late husband Charles Johnson for 50 years, shocked the Cherokee County courtroom when she embraced and forgave Joseph Tillman on Thursday (7 August).

Tillman, 24, was under the influence of nitrous oxide when he fatally struck 78-year-old Charles off his e-bike in March 2024.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

The unusual moment had Superior Court Judge Tony Baker in disbelief. “I don't think I've ever seen the wife of a victim hug a defendant where they killed somebody,” he said.