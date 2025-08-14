Terrifying moment person is swept down fast-flowing river after going to rescue dog

This is the terrifying moment that a person is swept down a fast-flowing river in Wisconsin after attempting to rescue their dog.

Bodycam footage from Menomonee Falls Police Department shows first responders attempting to rescue two people from Menomonee river on Monday (11 August).

Officers spotted one individual being pulled down the fast-moving water as they were standing on a bridge, with one shouting “there they go” as they chase after them.

A later clip shows rescue teams saving the two people from the water, who were later sent to the hospital. The dog was later found near the family’s vehicle.