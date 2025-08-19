White House claims scrapping mail-in ballots will make it ‘easier to vote’

The White House claims that scrapping mail-in ballots will make it easier for people to vote.

Responding to a question about Donald Trump’s plan to issue an executive order to “eliminate” mail-in-voting on Tuesday (19 August), Karoline Leavitt said the US president “wants to make it easier for Americans to vote and harder for people to cheat”.

She said she finds it “mind-boggling” that Democrats are opposed to Trump’s plans to “ensure election integrity’ by eliminating postal ballots and electronic voting machines, which she said are in line with “common sense”.

Last year, Trump urged Republicans to request mail-in ballots to get their votes in early ahead of election day to “swamp the vote”.

There is no evidence to back up Trump’s claims that postal votes are “corrupt”.