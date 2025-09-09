Mandelson ‘not guilty by association’ over Epstein birthday book, Streeting says

Wes Streeting has defended Peter Mandelson after the US ambassador appeared to refer to Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal” according to files released by a US congressional committee.

Britain’s ambassador to Washington features in a 50th birthday book for the convicted paedophile that was compiled by Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex.

Appearing on Sky News on Tuesday (9 September), the health secretary said that it was “very clear that [Lord Mandelson] deeply regrets ever having been introduced" to Epstein.

Asked if the government would axe Mandelson from his ambassador role, he said: “No, I don't think we should regard everyone as guilty by association.”

The British embassy in Washington has been asked to comment.