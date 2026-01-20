Russia reeling from 'snow apocalypse' as record snowfall buries towns

Russia's far-east region of Kamchatka is recovering after a "snow apocalypse" hit the area during its biggest snowfall in 60 years.

Footage from Monday (19 January) shows locals shovelling snow in the streets as traffic resumed on snow-covered roads.

It comes after a powerful cyclone hit the area last week, bringing strong winds and record snowfalls.

The height of the snow reached three metres (approximately 10 feet) or more.

At least two people have been killed by snow falling from roofs.

The extreme weather has been described as a "snow apocalypse" by local people, with ground floors of apartment buildings and private estates snowed in.