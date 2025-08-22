Zelensky accuses Russia of deliberate attack on US-owned factory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of purposely targeting American investments in Ukraine.

“In Mukachevo, the Russians actually burned down an enterprise, by the way, an American enterprise, a manufacturer of electrical equipment," Zelensky said in a video address on Thursday (21 August).

“We believe that it was a targeted strike specifically on American property here in Ukraine, on American investments," he said.

Zelenskyy condemned the attack amid the push for peace.

“Just when the world expects a clear answer from the Russians - an answer regarding the negotiations to end the war," he added.