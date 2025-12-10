Australia implemented a world-first social media ban for children younger than 16 on Wednesday (December 10).

The country’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, hailed the ban as a way for Australian families to “take back power from big tech companies.”

In the UK, ministers have said they will be keeping a “close eye” on Australia’s ban; Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, told BBC Breakfast the government would “certainly consider” a ban “not only if it worked, but if young people believe that it was working and trusted that that was a solution”.

