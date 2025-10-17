Donald Trump has revealed the issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was discussed during a “very productive” call with Vladimir Putin on Thursday (16 October).

Asked if Putin tried to persuade the U.S. not to provide Ukraine with the long-range missiles, Trump said: “Well, of course. What do you think he's going to say? 'Please sell Tomahawks? Is he gonna say, 'Please sell those Tomahawks, I really appreciate it?”

The call came ahead of Trump’s meeting on Friday at the White House with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been pressing Trump to sell Kyiv the missiles that would allow Ukrainian forces to strike deeper into Russian territory.