Trump garbles number of military who will get ‘warrior dividend’

Donald Trump struggled to announce how many troops will get a “Warrior Dividend” payment.

During a televised address to the nation on Wednesday (17 December), the US president announced that members of the United States military would each receive $1,776, “in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776”.

However, Mr Trump stumbled whilst trying to pronounce 1,450,000. He first said the figure was “one thousand, four hundred and fifty thousand”, before correcting himself.

Mr Trump claimed the policy, which is worth about $2.5bn, was finalized “about 30 minutes” before his address .