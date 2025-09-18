Trump praises King Charles and royal family after state banquet

Donald Trump praised the royal family after he joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales at a lavish state banquet.

The US president was sitting between His Majesty and Kate at the table; the Princess of Wales was seen smiling up at him as he delivered his speech.

Speaking at Chequers on Thursday, 18 September, as he and Sir Keir Starmer signed a historic tech investment deal, Mr Trump said of the royals: "Melania and I are forever thankful to His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla for a fantastic evening last night."