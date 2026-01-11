Paddy McGuinness has undergone a dramatic transformation after admitting he couldn’t believe how much he had “let myself go”.

The comedian showed off the results of a 75-day fitness challenge in an Instagram video and post to his two million followers on Saturday (10 January).

The 52-year-old, who started the challenge in September, said it is “really amazing” at what can be achieved in such a short period of time “if you have the willpower”.

The Take Me Out presenter said he is now looking to his next challenge.