Donald Trump praised the Princess of Wales as “so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful” during a lavish state banquet in Windsor on Wednesday evening (17 September).

Kate wore a champagne gold hand-embroidered Chantilly lace evening coat featuring a high collar over a silk crepe gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley.

The US president made a point of referencing Kate, who announced at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer, in his banquet speech, describing her as “so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful”.