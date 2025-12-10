Trump mocks Hillary Clinton at JD Vance’s holiday reception

Donald Trump mocked Hillary Clinton as he gave remarks at JD Vance's holiday reception on Tuesday, 9 December.

Speaking at the festive event in Washington DC, before heading to Pennsylvania to deliver a speech on the economy, the president said: "Someday we'll have a woman break the glass ceiling. Hillary Clinton was going to do that."

It comes as Trump is set to hold a rally and give remarks on his economic agenda, with a “positive, economic-focused speech” planned according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In a Politico interview published earlier Tuesday, the president said he would grade his economy an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”